Russian troops withdrawn to Belarus trying to pull off part of Ukrainian units from other directions – Motuzianyk

The Russian troops withdrawn from the north of Ukraine to the territory of Belarus are trying to pull off part of the Ukrainian units to the Ukrainian-Belarusian border from other directions, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzianyk said.

"As of now, many units of the Russian troops have been withdrawn to the territory of Belarus in order to restore their combat capability. Thus, the Russian army, carrying out demonstration actions there, is trying to pull off part of the Ukrainian units from other directions so that they are constantly in the area of ​​the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in readiness to a possible offensive," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at the Ukrainian media center on Thursday.

In addition, according to him, there is still a possibility of involving the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus in armed aggression against Ukraine.

"There, the designated units still continue to carry out duties on duty on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Bridges, crossings and railway tracks have been taken under heavy guard, positions have been equipped for firing from small arms and military equipment. To hide the activities of Russian troops in the regions bordering Ukraine The authorities of Belarus have imposed restrictions on the movement of the population there," he said.