Enemy continues to prepare for offensive operation in east to establish full control over Donetsk, Luhansk regions

There are 42 days of Ukraine's heroic opposition to the Russian military invasion, the enemy continues to prepare for an offensive operation in the east in order to establish full control of the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"The Russian invaders are regrouping troops and reconnaissance, trying to improve the tactical position of individual units in Yuzhnobuzhsk task area and gain a foothold on the administrative borders of Kherson region. The enemy is concentrating the main efforts on offensive operations in order to break through the defense of the Joint Forces grouping in Donetsk direction. It is also trying to take under full control of the city of Mariupol," the General Staff said on Facebook.

The units of the Eastern military district, withdrawn to the territory of Gomel region, are completing the regrouping. The movement of enemy units to railway stations for loading and subsequent redeployment is noted.

"In order to increase the efficiency of overturning military cargoes, the enemy started to use railway communication. The arrival of railway echelons with weapons and military equipment from Valuyki station (Russia) to Kupyansk railway station (Ukraine) was recorded," the General Staff said.

The preparation and movement of units of the troops of the Russian armed forces to the territory of Ukraine continues. According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy plans to move units of the 38th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 35th combined arms army of the Eastern military district from the territory of Belarus to Belgorod region. The movement of individual units of the Central military district to this area is also recorded.

The enemy also continues to block Kharkiv. The enemy is regrouping with the forces of individual units of the 20th combined arms and first tank armies of the Western military district.

In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on combat operations in the areas of Popasna, Rubizhne and the establishment of control over the city of Mariupol, and also continues to fire in most directions.

"The assault on the city of Mariupol continues, the enemy is actively using aircraft," the General Staff said.

In Pivdennobuzk direction, the enemy continues to shell the settlements of Scherbaky, Komyshuvakha, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Huliaypilske, Lukyanivske, Preobrazhenka and Huliay Pole. As a result of the offensive actions of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy lost control over the settlement of Osokorivka.