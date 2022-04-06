Zelensky: Negotiations underway on Turkish mediation in evacuation of wounded from Mariupol on ships

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that negotiations are currently underway regarding Turkey's mediating role in the evacuation of the wounded from Mariupol on ships.

"The mediation mission [between Ukraine and Russia] will be carried out by certain leaders. Turkey is one of them. Today we are talking about taking out wounded people from Mariupol. And it is too early to talk about the result of this operation. It is open, and here there is an intermediary role of Turkey, because we plan to do this on the ships of the Republic of Turkey. And that's why such things are needed," Zelensky said in an interview with the Turkish Haberturk TV channel.

He added that "no matter how much Ukraine wants or does not want negotiations with Russia, daily steps must be taken to save people's lives as much as possible."

"We must find even small opportunities for negotiations with the Russian Federation. Without this, it is difficult to end the war. Although there is no desire to negotiate after what we saw in Bucha," he said.

