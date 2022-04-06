Facts

19:48 06.04.2022

Turkish embassy returns from Chernivtsi to Kyiv

1 min read

The Turkish embassy has returned from Chernivtsi to Kyiv, the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Ukraine reports.

"Dear citizens and friends of Ukraine, we have temporarily moved our activities to the city of Chernivtsi, which has become our logistics center for evacuation. Today, we have returned home to Kyiv. From tomorrow, we will continue our activities, including consular services, from our building at 22 Panas Myrny Street," the message published on Wednesday night says.

As reported, on March 11, the Turkish embassy moved from Kyiv to Chernivtsi.

