About 600,000 hectares of forests in Ukraine in war zone

In Ukraine, 600,000 hectares of forest land are in the zone of hostilities with Russian invaders, six regional departments, 17 state-owned enterprises and 136 forestries of the State Agency for Forest Resources of Ukraine are still on the front line, head of the department Yuriy Bolohovets wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, the forestries of Sumy region suffered the most damage from the invasion of aggressor country troops, since almost all the forestry enterprises of the region were either in the zone of active hostilities or in the occupied territories.

"The Trostianets forestry suffered the greatest losses - all structural divisions were damaged. The damage is estimated at tens of millions of hryvnias. The office of the central estate of the forestry enterprise and the administrative building were completely destroyed. All the property was destroyed. The wood processing shop and the warehouse of finished products were completely burned out," head of the State Forest Resources said.

Bolohovets noted that the territory of this forestry has already been cleared of mines, but visiting forest areas in the region is still dangerous.

Also, demining of forest roads and the territory of forestry enterprises is carried out in Zhytomyr region.

"The building and the estate of one forestry in Narodytsky specialized forestry enterprise have been cleaned. Anti-tank mines have been found throughout the yard, in utility rooms, near equipment. More than 130 of them have already been discovered. In addition, Russian occupiers have installed 'stretch marks' near the equipment," he wrote.

Bolokhovets said that during the hostilities, the State Forest Resources Agency is looking for new formats of work to fulfill the priority tasks of protecting and restoring forests. Forestry enterprises also solve the issues of selling their products, working out possible options for transactions with consumers.

"We already have liberated territories. But the orcs destroyed everything on their way. Literally. There is a lot of work, but the main thing is victory. We are working to restore everything as quickly as possible," the head of the department said.