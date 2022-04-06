Scholz says Germany cannot immediately stop receiving Russian energy
Germany cannot immediately stop buying Russian energy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
Everybody knows that the country's current dependency on Russian energy can't be stopped instantly, Scholz said in reply to questions from German parliament members in the Bundestag on Wednesday.
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said earlier that the country sought to get rid of its dependency on Russia in the field of energy as soon as possible.