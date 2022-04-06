Rescuers dismantle rubble after enemy bombing in Borodianka, Kyiv region

In Borodianka, Kyiv region, rescuers have begun work to remove the rubble on the Central street after shelling by the occupiers, according to the State Emergency Service.

"Borodianka... Another corner of Kyiv region, which the monsters glorified all over the world with their atrocities. Today, in Borodyanka our rescuers began to sort out the rubble on Central Street. Looking at the scale of the destruction, we can only guess how many terrible finds await us," message of the State Emergency Service said in the telegram channel on Wednesday.