Loans to farmers for 2022 sowing campaign in war conditions reach UAH 1.79 bln

For the period from mid-March to April 5, Ukrainian banking institutions issued loans to farmers under the state program to support the sowing campaign under the conditions of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine for a total of UAH 1.79 billion, according to the website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

At the same time, it is specified that currently 80% (UAH 1.5 billion) of the provided borrowed funds were portfolio guarantees, and 900 agricultural producers from different regions of the country received access to financing.

Most of all loans for the specified period were attracted by farmers of Kirovohrad region - UAH 405 million (22% of the total), Vinnytsia region - UAH 365 million (20.4%), Dnipropetrovsk region - UAH 267 million (14.9%), Odesa region - UAH 161 million (9%) and Lviv - UAH 159 million (8%).

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, loans up to UAH 60 million under this program are issued at 0% per annum (under the state financial support program Affordable Loans 5-7-9%). The term of such lending is up to 6 months, and after its completion, the interest rate for borrowers will be 5% per annum. Agrarians falling under the definition of an agricultural producer can use the loan.

"Lending to farmers is one of the main priorities of banks. The conditions for granting loans are simplified as much as possible. Moreover, banks lend to our farmers even in those regions where there are battles, because they need to sow, and people go out to their fields," the ministry quotes its head Mykola Solsky.

The agency clarified that the government program to support the sowing campaign is being implemented by the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, the National Bank and the banking sector.