Facts

18:03 06.04.2022

Interior Ministry: Demining, clearance of ammunition continues in Kyiv region

1 min read
Interior Ministry: Demining, clearance of ammunition continues in Kyiv region

The National Guard of Ukraine, intelligence and sappers continue to clear mines from the liberated territories of Kyiv region, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has said.

"In recent days, in Kyiv region, the servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine have been carrying out activities to identify, clear mines and neutralize explosive ordnance left after the stay of the Russian invaders," the ministry said in Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The ministry said that intelligence and engineering units are working. "They are clearing the area near houses, roads, forest plantations. The servicemen find a lot of ammunition, mines, stretch marks," the department said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Negotiations underway on Turkish mediation in evacuation of wounded from Mariupol on ships

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,563 civilians, injures 2,213

Advisors to seven countries' leaders ready to discuss security guarantees list for Ukraine –

Humanitarian supplies not allowed in Mariupol so that world does not see what happening there

Russian troops kidnap Ukrainian civilian men to pass them off as POWs

LATEST

Mayor of Mariupol urges Western countries to impose embargo on Russian oil, gas

All-Ukrainian Council of Churches calls on world community to recognize actions of Russia in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people

Enemy continues to prepare for offensive operation in east to establish full control over Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Biden approves another military aid package to send Javelin missiles to Ukraine

Zelensky: Negotiations underway on Turkish mediation in evacuation of wounded from Mariupol on ships

Klitschko calls on Kyiv residents not to rush to return to capital: There is still likely threat of shelling of city

Five killed, eight more wounded in Donetsk region as result of enemy shelling

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,563 civilians, injures 2,213

Advisors to seven countries' leaders ready to discuss security guarantees list for Ukraine –

MPs propose to establish terms of military service under contract for foreigners from 3 to 5 years

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD