Interior Ministry: Demining, clearance of ammunition continues in Kyiv region

The National Guard of Ukraine, intelligence and sappers continue to clear mines from the liberated territories of Kyiv region, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has said.

"In recent days, in Kyiv region, the servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine have been carrying out activities to identify, clear mines and neutralize explosive ordnance left after the stay of the Russian invaders," the ministry said in Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The ministry said that intelligence and engineering units are working. "They are clearing the area near houses, roads, forest plantations. The servicemen find a lot of ammunition, mines, stretch marks," the department said.