Podoliak: If we do not equip Ukraine with weapons, not impose new sanctions on Russia, then why must Russians stop killing Ukrainians?

Western partners should provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons and impose real sanctions against Russia, as otherwise the Russians will continue to kill Ukrainians and destroy Ukraine, Adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak has said.

"If you do not equip Ukraine with the necessary weapons (heavy artillery and air defense) and if you do not impose real sanctions tomorrow (direct or indirect energy embargo), how exactly do our Western partners see the end of the war? Why must Russians stop killing and destroying Ukraine?" Podoliak said on Twitter on Wednesday.