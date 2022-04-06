Zelensky announces pending visits of Borrell, von der Leyen to Ukraine

Kyiv is awaiting a visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address early on Wednesday morning.

"We are preparing to welcome European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell in the near future. The joint work to be done in Kyiv will be appreciated by many peoples of the world," Zelensky said.