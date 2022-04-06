France to provide expert support to investigation of crimes of Russian invaders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

In his traditional video message on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, Zelensky said that they discussed "the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine, how we can help people in the blocked Mariupol."

"We agreed that France will provide the necessary expert support to the investigation of the crimes of Russian invaders in Bucha and other places of our country," Zelensky said.