21:39 05.04.2022

Stock Market Commission negotiating with FCA on direct access of issuers from Ukraine to UK market

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the regulator of the financial services market of Great Britain, has expressed its full support for Ukraine and readiness for uncompromising decisions on the issue of sanctions aimed at stopping Russian aggression against Ukraine, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission said following the results Tuesday's online meeting.

"The next important issue that was on the agenda was the establishment of direct relations between the Ukrainian and UK securities markets. A direct connection... will allow Ukraine to quickly place its securities on the UK stock market," Ruslan Magomedov, head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, is quoted in the message.

He said that for Ukraine this means the ability to quickly raise money now – during active hostilities, and in the future – to restore the country's infrastructure. According to Magomedov, this will also become an interesting investment tool for investors from the UK.

"They will be able not only to help Ukraine achieve victory and further recovery, but also invest in a promising market, which, as we expect, will show impressive financial performance after the war," the head of the commission said.

As reported, early March, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission significantly simplified the opening of securities accounts for depository institutions and the conclusion of agreements for persons intending to buy government war bonds.

