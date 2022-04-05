Absolute majority of citizens believe Ukraine to be able to successfully repel Russia's attacks – opinion poll

The absolute majority of Ukrainians (95%) believe that Ukraine will be able to successfully repel Russia's invasion, according to the results of a sociological survey conducted by the Rating group.

At the same time, confidence in an early victory "in a few weeks" has slightly decreased from 47% to 35% (compared to the previous survey of the Rating group). Instead, the positions "several months" and "six months-a year" have grown. Another 14% found it difficult to answer this question.

In addition, 78% of respondents believe that things in Ukraine are moving in the right direction. Only 11% of the opposite opinion, 11% – found it difficult to assess. In all regions and among all ages, the assessment of the direction as correct continues to dominate.

The sociological survey "Ukraine at war" was conducted on March 30-31, 2022. During the CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews) survey, 1,500 respondents over the age of 18 were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and ORDLO.

The sample is representative by age, gender and type of settlement. The error is not more than 2.5%.