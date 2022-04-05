Facts

AFU shots down enemy Ka-52 helicopter near Izium, destroys Russian tanks broke through in Barvinkove

On April 5, near Izium (Kharkiv region), the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy Ka-52 helicopter with the help of the Ukrainian Stugna missile, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"Near Izium, our Heroes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an enemy modern expensive Ka-52 helicopter. Remarkably, the helicopter was shot down by a Ukrainian-made Stugna missile. Thus, our military saved hundreds of Ukrainian lives!" Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.

In addition, near Izium, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed Russian tanks that broke through in Barvinkove.

"The losses of the invaders are being counted. We are proud of our defenders!" Synehubov said.

