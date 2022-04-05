Ombudsman: Exhumation to be carried out to identify, establish circumstances of death of Bucha residents buried in mass grave

The prosecutor's office is preparing a resolution on the exhumation of the bodies of Bucha residents buried in a mass grave to identify the dead, the causes and circumstances of death, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has said.

In the Telegram channel on Tuesday, the ombudsman said that she had visited Bucha, liberated from the invaders, in Kyiv region.

"Together with the secretary of Bucha city council Taras Shapravsky and journalists, they examined the terrible results of the 'Russian liberation' a huge 14-meter mass grave near the Church of St. Andrew the First-Called and All Saints, in which from 150 to 300 victims are buried," Denisova said.

According to her, she looked at the base equipped by the "Kadyrovtsy" unit along Yablonivska Street, where local residents were executed.

"The bodies have already been taken by law enforcement agencies for examination, but pools of blood remain on the walls of the building and on the asphalt. The room, which the militants hastily left, is filled with empty alcohol bottles and the remains of food taken from Bucha citizents," Denisova said.

According to the commissioner for human rights, in fact, half of the city was destroyed by enemy shelling, it is dangerous to approach houses because of the risk of detonation of unexploded shells, in most high-rise buildings, windows and holes in the walls from bombardments were blown out by explosions.

"Along the road from Kyiv to Bucha and Irpin, there are dozens of shot cars in which ordinary people died who tried to save their lives and leave the cities," the ombudsman said.

She said that now the bodies of the dead are being collected by law enforcement officers for the necessary examinations.

"To open the mass graves, prosecutors are preparing an exhumation order so that everyone who has lost relatives can find them and properly bury them, as well as to determine the circumstances of the death of all victims in order to bring the guilty occupiers to justice," Denisova said.

She said she would ensure control over the observance of the rights of relatives and friends during the return of the bodies of the dead for burial.

"I appeal to the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry during the Russian military invasion of Ukraine and the expert mission established by the OSCE participating States in accordance with the Moscow Mechanism, to take into account these facts of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, and it is better to visit Bucha, Irpin and other liberated cities of Ukraine on their own," the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights said.

