19:26 05.04.2022

Zelensky calls on UN Security Council to deprive Russia of veto power over its aggression or to reformat; otherwise – self-dissolution

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky proposed to the UN Security Council either to remove Russia as an aggressor and source of war from blocking decisions on its own aggression, or to show how the UN Security Council can be reformatted.

"And now we need the decisions of the Security Council. Peace in Ukraine. If you don't know how to make this decision, there are two things you can do. Either – remove Russia as an aggressor and a source of war from blocking decisions on its own aggression, its own war. And then do everything to establish peace. Or show how you can reformat," he said, speaking on Tuesday via video link at the UN Security Council.

"Or if your current format has no alternative, and there is no way out, then only self-dissolution. I'm sure you can do without the third option. Ukraine needs peace. The world needs peace," Zelensky said.

