Facts

19:18 05.04.2022

Ukrainian border guards enter state border in Chernihiv region

Units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine have reached the northern border of Ukraine in Chernihiv region and have begun to protect it, the Operational Command of the Pivnich (North) task force said on Facebook.

"The units of Siversk have reached the state border of Ukraine in Chernihiv region and provide protection of the state border of Dniprovske, Hirsk, Nedanchychi. All will be Ukraine," reads the message published on Tuesday.

