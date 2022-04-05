UN Under Secretary General to visit Ukraine on April 6-7

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said he would visit Ukraine on Wednesday and Thursday.

At a meeting of the Security Council on the situation in Ukraine in New York on Tuesday, Griffiths said that tomorrow he plans to visit Ukraine, to have discussions with the top leadership of the Ukrainian government in Kyiv on the same subjects and others that they will undoubtedly present to him, and also to see firsthand the humanitarian response.

Griffiths said he visited Moscow on Monday, where he met with high-ranking officials to discuss the possibility of a humanitarian ceasefire, the issue of humanitarian convoys, and safe corridors.

The official said that his colleagues in Moscow received these proposals, assured him of their intention to carefully review these ideas, which he conveyed to them. They agreed to remain in close contact. Griffiths left these meetings, understanding that we had a very long road ahead of us, but we had to go and we will get through it.