Ukrainian, Japanese FMs meet in Warsaw, discussing steps to apply additional sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, during a personal meeting in Poland, synchronized steps to apply additional sanctions against Russia.

"Moving gesture by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi who presented me with drawings by Japanese children. I will pass them on to Ukrainian soldiers. At our meeting in Warsaw, we synchronized steps to apply more sanctions on Russia. Ban on Russian oil, gas, and coal is essential," Kuleba said on Twitter.