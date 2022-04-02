Some 35 killed as result of enemy missile hitting Mykolaiv Regional State Administration – Emergency Service

As of 14:00 on April 2, as a result of an enemy missile hitting the building of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration and destroying it, some 35 people were killed.

"From under the rubble, rescuers freed 33 bodies of the dead and two people died in the hospital," the department of the State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv region said on its Facebook page.

"The work is ongoing," the service said in the statement.

As reported, on March 29, at about 08:45, during the shelling of Mykolaiv by Russian invaders, one of the shells hit the nine-story administrative building of the regional administration. There was a destruction of the central section of the building from the ninth to the first floor without subsequent burning.