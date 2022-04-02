Either direct embargo on all energy resources or closure of ports for Russia to help bring down Russian economy, stop killing of Ukrainians

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak spoke in favor of imposing either a direct embargo on all energy resources of the Russian Federation, or an indirect embargo due to the closure of ports for goods.

"Sanctions against RF are not enough. To ruin Russian economy and stop the killing of Ukrainians, a direct embargo on all Russian energy resources or an indirect embargo through the closure of ports for Russian goods (85% of oil are tankers) is needed. Or tell us - 'fight to the last Ukrainian," he tweeted on Saturday.