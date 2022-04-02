Facts

Russia to withdraw from all Ukrainian territories, except south and east, try to entrench itself there, dictate terms – Podoliak

The Russian Federation will withdraw from all territories of Ukraine, except the south and east, will try to entrench itself there, reduce losses and dictate its terms, there will be no "Afghanization" and exhausting conflict for the Russian Federation, said Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office.

“There’ll be no ‘Afghanization’ & no long conflict exhausting RF as someone expects. RF will leave all territories except the south & east, will try to dig in there, set air defense, drastically reduce losses & dictate terms. Without heavy weapons we won’t be able to drive RF out,” Podoliak said on Twitter Saturday evening.

