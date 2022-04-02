Russia to withdraw from all Ukrainian territories, except south and east, try to entrench itself there, dictate terms – Podoliak

“There’ll be no ‘Afghanization’ & no long conflict exhausting RF as someone expects. RF will leave all territories except the south & east, will try to dig in there, set air defense, drastically reduce losses & dictate terms. Without heavy weapons we won’t be able to drive RF out,” Podoliak said on Twitter Saturday evening.