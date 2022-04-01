War in Ukraine kills at least 1,276 civilians, 1,981 wounded – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to March 31, 2022 amounted to 3,257 civilians (3,167 in the report a day earlier), including 1,276 killed (1,232), the Office of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights said on Friday.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN said in the document.

According to him, this concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Irpin (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the UN said.

According to confirmed UN data, some 260 men, some 184 women, some 36 boys and 18 girls killed, while the gender of 61 children and 717 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 1,981 wounded were 38 girls and 34 boys, as well as 88 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to the previous day, according to the UN, three children were killed and 11 more were wounded.

OHCHR said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on April 1, there were 358 (338) killed and 772 (743) wounded in government-controlled territory, and 67 (66) killed and 246 (245) wounded in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under government control when casualties occurred: 1,814 casualties (851 killed and 963 wounded).

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, as of 08:00 on April 1, 153 (148) children were killed and 245 (232) were wounded.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 30 March 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 31 March only, as during the day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days, the UN said in the document.