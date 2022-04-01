Facts

Ukrainian PM: Russia's intentions obvious, its goal to create big food crisis in the world

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal believes that Russia wants to create a big food crisis in the world.

"Russia's intentions are clear. Following the energy crisis that Russia brought at the end of last year and at the beginning of this year to Europe and the world, their task now is to create a big food crisis in the world. They really do it. Today they are destroying part of the granaries in Ukraine, they are closing the export of grain from Ukrainian ports through a naval blockade," Shmyhal said on the national telethon on Friday afternoon.

At the same time, the prime minister said that in any case, Ukraine finds with partners how to act to ensure the export of Ukrainian grain and other products.

The prime minister also said that today the situation with products in the country is stable.

He said that the sowing season has already begun in 21 regions of the country.

