18:12 01.04.2022

Ukrainian delegation met with Advisor to the President of Israel Vapni - The Embassy

The defense of Ukraine from the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and the observance of the rights of Ukrainian refugees in Israel became the subject of the meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with the adviser to the President of Israel on foreign policy issues, Zvi Vapni. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«A delegation of Ukrainian officials met with Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of the State of Israel Zvi Vapni. They discussed the most pressing issues of interaction in the context of protecting Ukraine from Russian aggression, as well as issues of ensuring the rights of Ukrainian refugees in Israel», - the message says.

The parties also discussed the provision of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

