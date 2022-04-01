Rada introduces payments to Russian soldiers for military equipment transferred to Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has introduced cash payments to the Russian soldiers for the serviceable military equipment of Russia transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to First Deputy Chairman Oleksandr Korniyenko, relevant bill No. 7229 was adopted by the parliament on Friday (in general, 320 MPs voted for the document).

The bill stipulates remuneration for military personnel of the armed forces, other power structures of Russia, and other categories of persons for the military equipment of the aggressor state, suitable for use, voluntarily transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, a combat aircraft (fighter and attack aircraft) is estimated at $1 million; combat helicopter at $500,000; multiple launch missile system at $25,000 to $35,000; tank, ground artillery (self-propelled) at $100,000; infantry fighting vehicle (landing), armored personnel carrier, armored reconnaissance and patrol vehicle at $50,000; military vehicle at $10,000; ship of the first or second rank at $1 million; ships of the third or fourth rank at $500,000; military ship at $200,000; small-sized combat vessel (reconnaissance) at $50,000.

According to the bill, in case of the transfer of military equipment to the Russian military, at their request, the right to keep the fact of the transfer of equipment secret, receive new documents with new installation data and the safety of their presence on the territory of Ukraine, as well as create conditions for traveling to a third safe country.