EU expects China to influence Russia to end war in Ukraine - von der Leyen following EU-China summit

The European Union expects China to take responsibility to end the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine, as well as not to interfere in the sanctions that the EU has already applied to the Russian Federation.

Such a statement on Friday in Brussels at the end of the EU-China summit, which was held via video conference, was made by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

She said that the EU expects China, as a member of the UN Security Council, to take responsibility, as China has influence over Russia. So the EU expects China to take responsibility to end this war and get Russia back into peace talks for looking for a solution, she said.

In addition, during the summit, EU representatives clearly outlined the Chinese side's expectations that Beijing, if it does not support the EU sanctions, will do everything not to interfere. And the EU has been very clear on this, von der Leyen said.

The President of the European Commission said that there are very opposing views between the EU and China regarding the current situation, with Brussels saying that this is a war, and Beijing that this is a conflict. This is not a conflict, but a war, this is not a European affair, it is a global affair and this applies to the whole world, she said.