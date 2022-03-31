Reznikov, Erdoğan discuss situation on frontlines, Russia's war crimes against civilians, damage to infrastructure

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the details of the situation on the front line, Russia's war crimes against civilians in Ukraine and damage to infrastructure.

"Discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan details about the situation on the frontlines, russian war crimes against civilians and damage to infrastructure. I appreciate all the support which Turkey provides, including political and diplomatic," Reznikov said on Twitter on Thursday.