Facts

20:57 31.03.2022

Russian invaders fire 1,370 rockets toward Ukraine - Defense Ministry

1 min read
Since the beginning of the war, Russian invaders have launched 1,370 missiles of various types in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Russian soldiers came to Ukraine to kill and destroy. Russia fired 1,370 missiles at Ukraine. Some 148 children were killed by Russian fascists during shelling and air raids. More than 10 million Ukrainians left their homes because of the war. Russia destroyed 15 Ukrainian airports," the report says.

Interfax-Ukraine
