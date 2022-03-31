Russian invaders try to create new group of troops in Slobozhansky direction - General Staff of AFU

The Russian occupation troops are trying to create a new grouping of troops in Slobozhansky direction to establish control over parts of the territories of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk regions, including the blockade of the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy continues to attack the city of Popasna, presumably in order to divert the efforts of the military leadership of Ukraine from attempts to establish control over Izium and Mariupol," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed on Facebook on Thursday.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Siversk direction fixes the transfer of mercenaries from the countries of the Middle East to Gomel (Belarus).

"According to the information received, on March 29, 200 mercenaries were deployed to the military airfield of Gomel. In addition, Russia continues to transfer missile units to the Republic of Belarus in order to increase the intensity of ballistic missile attacks on settlements and infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine So, in Gomel region, the arrival of three Iskander missile systems and two S-300 air defense systems was detected to cover them.

The General Staff reported that leaving military equipment on the territory of Ukraine, the invaders increasingly resort to mining it. In addition, cases of using booby traps by the enemy have become more frequent.

"In the temporarily occupied territories, the enemy continues to restrict the movement of the local population, the Russian invaders take people hostage and take away the food stolen from civilians," the General Staff said.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that relatives of Russian servicemen who died in the war with Ukraine began to file applications with the courts against the military leadership of the Russian Federation.

"In particular, a case of filing a lawsuit against the commander was recorded in the 752nd motorized rifle regiment from the 3rd motorized rifle division of the 20th combined army of the Western Military District," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.