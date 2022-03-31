Passenger traffic on western section of border on March 30 increases by 5% - State Border Guard Service

Passenger traffic on the western section of the border on March 30 amounted to almost 62,000, which is almost 4,000 or 5% more than the day before.

"Over the past few days, a slight increase in passenger traffic has been observed on the western section of the border," the State Border Guard Service said on Thursday.

The agency reported that more than 38,000 left Ukraine in comparison with 36,000 the day before, 63% of those who left went to Poland, which roughly corresponds to the average values.

According to the State Border Guard Service, the flow of people entering Ukraine on March 30 also grew up to 23,000, including more than 19,000 citizens of Ukraine.

"The vast majority are men who are ready to defend the country. In total, about 516,000 of our compatriots have returned to Ukraine since the beginning of open armed aggression," the ministry said.

All checkpoints on the western border (except "Dzvinkove") operate around the clock.

The State Border Guard Service also reported that over the past day, the number of registered vehicles with humanitarian cargo decreased by 470 from 570 the day before.

According to the UNHCR, as of 13:00 on March 30, a total of 4.06 million people have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war, of which Poland received 2.36 million, Romania and Moldova - 681,980, Hungary - 368,810, Russia - 350,630, Slovakia - 283,820, Belarus - 11,820.