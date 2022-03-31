Facts

14:30 31.03.2022

Number of Ukrainian refugees in Moldova down to 96,000

1 min read
Number of Ukrainian refugees in Moldova down to 96,000

Since February 24, some 353,663 citizens of Ukraine have arrived in Moldova, now the flow of refugees has significantly decreased, the Secretary General of the Moldovan government has said.

"More than 100,000 refugees remained in Moldova all this time. Now this number has decreased. There are now 96,243 refugees in Moldova, of which 47% are minors. More than 2,000 children went to schools and kindergartens. About 50,000 refugees are placed in more than 100 centers across the country, the rest live in families," he said at a briefing on Thursday.

According to him, more than 60,000 refugees were provided with auto, air and rail transport to travel to the EU countries and Turkey.

"Out of the total number of refugees, 5,918 people requested asylum. More than 3,000 of them are citizens of Ukraine, and the rest are citizens of other states who evacuated from Ukraine," he said.

According to him, since the beginning of the flow of refugees, Moldova has received EUR 7 million in humanitarian aid from the European Union alone, and an amount of MDL 58 million (more than $3 million) has been accumulated on the special account of the Ministry of Finance.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Belgium may inspire Europeans to do more for Ukraine – Zelensky

Editors and owners of Ukrainian media have created humanitarian project "Find loved ones"

Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to 20 people – Emergency Service

UN investigating into allegations about forced evacuation of Mariupol residents to Russia

ICRC prepares free passage from Mariupol to Zaporizhia on April 1

LATEST

Belgium may inspire Europeans to do more for Ukraine – Zelensky

Passenger traffic on western section of border on March 30 increases by 5% - State Border Guard Service

Italy seen as possible guarantor for Ukraine – Draghi

Stoltenberg says Russian units not withdrawing, but repositioning

Editors and owners of Ukrainian media have created humanitarian project "Find loved ones"

Vulnerable categories of IDPs can count on aid from UN, IOM in addition to state payments – Haidai

Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to 20 people – Emergency Service

Australia slapping 35% duties on all imports from Russia, Belarus

British intelligence claims Russia massively misjudges situation in Ukraine – media

EU begins talks on Ukraine's accession to program allowing for ecosystem restoration after war

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD