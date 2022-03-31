Number of Ukrainian refugees in Moldova down to 96,000

Since February 24, some 353,663 citizens of Ukraine have arrived in Moldova, now the flow of refugees has significantly decreased, the Secretary General of the Moldovan government has said.

"More than 100,000 refugees remained in Moldova all this time. Now this number has decreased. There are now 96,243 refugees in Moldova, of which 47% are minors. More than 2,000 children went to schools and kindergartens. About 50,000 refugees are placed in more than 100 centers across the country, the rest live in families," he said at a briefing on Thursday.

According to him, more than 60,000 refugees were provided with auto, air and rail transport to travel to the EU countries and Turkey.

"Out of the total number of refugees, 5,918 people requested asylum. More than 3,000 of them are citizens of Ukraine, and the rest are citizens of other states who evacuated from Ukraine," he said.

According to him, since the beginning of the flow of refugees, Moldova has received EUR 7 million in humanitarian aid from the European Union alone, and an amount of MDL 58 million (more than $3 million) has been accumulated on the special account of the Ministry of Finance.