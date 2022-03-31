Facts

Australia slapping 35% duties on all imports from Russia, Belarus

Australia will impose an additional 35% tariff on all imports from Russia and Belarus.

"The Australian Government is taking further action to increase the economic costs to Russia" following the launch of the military operation in Ukraine "supported by Belarus," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement.

"On April 1, 2022, Australia will issue a formal notification withdrawing entitlement to the Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) tariff treatment and applying an additional tariff of 35% to all imports from Russia and Belarus. This will take effect from April 25, 2022 and will be in addition to general duty rates that currently apply," Morrison said.

