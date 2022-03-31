Facts

13:30 31.03.2022

Enemy launches missile attacks on military unit in Dnipropetrovsk region, 2 killed, 5 injured – authorities

In Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy launched missile attacks on a military unit, two people have been killed, five have been injured, rescuers continue to put out the fire, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko has said.

"A few hours ago, missile attacks hit a military unit. The administrative building and a fuel depot have been destroyed. Two people have been killed. Five have been injured. They were hospitalized," Reznychenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Rescue work and firefighting continue.

