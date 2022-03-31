War in Ukraine kills at least 1,189 civilians, injures 1,901 – UN

From February 24, 2022, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 24:00 on March 29, 2022, civilian casualties amounted to 3,090 civilians (3,039 in the report a day earlier), including 1,189 dead (1,179), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reported on Wednesday.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the document says.

This concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Trostianets (Sumy region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the report says.

According to confirmed UN data, 239 men, 172 women, 34 boys and 17 girls died, while the sex of 57 children and 670 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 1,901 wounded, there are 36 girls and 30 boys, as well as 76 children, the sex of which has not yet been determined.

Compared to the previous day, four children were killed and eight more were injured, according to the UN.

OHCHR indicates that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight March 30, there were 328 (326) dead and 727 (716) injured in government-controlled territory, and 65 (62) dead and 243 (233) injured in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 1,702 casualties (791 killed and 911 injured).

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. 29 March (local time), 144 children had been killed and at least 220 injured.

The increase in indicators in this report compared to the figures in the previous report should not be attributed only to new cases that occurred on March 29, since OHCHR also verified a number of cases that occurred in previous days during the day, the document specifies.