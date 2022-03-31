We need weapon that help us expel occupiers from our land – Zelensky in Dutch Parliament

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said speaking before the Parliament of the Netherlands that Ukraine needs a weapon that will help drive out the Russian occupiers.

"Tyranny [of Russia] must lose. And for this to happen, freedom must receive all the necessary weapons for victory, for protection. The weapons that you have on the continent," Zelensky said, thanking the Netherlands for the support already provided.

"Ukraine is grateful to you for the support it has already received from you, from your society, from the state. This support is truly unprecedented. But the war is so intense, the Russian troops are so active, we need more... We need weapons that will help us make our skies safe, with which it is possible to unblock our Ukrainian cities, where Russia arranges an artificial famine. We need such a weapon that will allow us to expel the invaders from our land: jets, tanks, anti-aircraft weapons, shells, missiles, etc. I hope you will find an opportunity to help us," he added.

The head of state also called on the Dutch parliamentarians, society and business to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation, close ports, stop trade and be ready to give up Russian energy resources as soon as possible.

He also called on the parliament to influence international institutions. "The crimes of the Russian occupiers must get response of a democratic society," he said.