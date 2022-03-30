Facts

20:25 30.03.2022

Draghi to Putin: Italy ready to facilitate peaceful settlement in Ukraine, subject to clear signs of de-escalation from Russia

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, called for a ceasefire in Ukraine and expressed readiness to promote a peaceful settlement, the Italian leader's office said on Wednesday.

"The focus was on the negotiation process between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Prime Minister Draghi stressed the importance of achieving a ceasefire as soon as possible in order to protect the civilian population and give impetus to the negotiations," the report says.

"The prime minister announced the readiness of the Italian government to contribute to the peace process, subject to clear signs of de-escalation from Russia," it says.

The office stressed that "President Putin spoke about the system of payment for Russian gas in rubles. Both leaders agreed to continue contacts."

