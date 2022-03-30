Zelensky, Biden to talk on Wednesday – media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the President of the United States on Wednesday will discuss the support provided by the United States to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, CNN reports, citing a White House spokesman.

According to CNN, the conversation was supposed to start at 17:45 Kyiv time.

As reported, on Tuesday, Biden said that the United States would continue to maintain sanctions against the Russian Federation and supply defense assistance to Ukraine.