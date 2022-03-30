Ukraine's security treaty to be put to referendum, procedure for which to start only after withdrawal of Russian troops – Podoliak

An all-Ukrainian referendum, which will allow approving the provisions of the security treaty of Ukraine, will be held only after the withdrawal of all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, Adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak has said.

"The security treaty, in order for it to be really fixed correctly in international law, the procedure there will be as follows: a referendum in Ukraine, after which ratification by the parliaments of the guarantor countries and the Verkhovna Rada. Surely, the referendum will not take place today, as now there is martial law. There is a war. The procedure for holding referendums in Ukraine is clear and balanced, and we will enter the procedure for launching a referendum only after the Russian troops leave the territory of Ukraine," Podoliak said during a briefing at the Ukrainian Media Center on Wednesday.

At the same time, he said the Russian armed forces should retreat at least to the positions they occupied at the time of February 23, 2022.

Podoliak also said the security treaty of Ukraine will be open, and all interested countries will be able to join it.