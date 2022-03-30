Facts

16:25 30.03.2022

Ukraine's security treaty to be put to referendum, procedure for which to start only after withdrawal of Russian troops – Podoliak

1 min read
Ukraine's security treaty to be put to referendum, procedure for which to start only after withdrawal of Russian troops – Podoliak

An all-Ukrainian referendum, which will allow approving the provisions of the security treaty of Ukraine, will be held only after the withdrawal of all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, Adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak has said.

"The security treaty, in order for it to be really fixed correctly in international law, the procedure there will be as follows: a referendum in Ukraine, after which ratification by the parliaments of the guarantor countries and the Verkhovna Rada. Surely, the referendum will not take place today, as now there is martial law. There is a war. The procedure for holding referendums in Ukraine is clear and balanced, and we will enter the procedure for launching a referendum only after the Russian troops leave the territory of Ukraine," Podoliak said during a briefing at the Ukrainian Media Center on Wednesday.

At the same time, he said the Russian armed forces should retreat at least to the positions they occupied at the time of February 23, 2022.

Podoliak also said the security treaty of Ukraine will be open, and all interested countries will be able to join it.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Biden discuss defense support, assistance to Ukraine, enhancing sanctions against Russia

Over 10,000 vulnerable children evacuated from areas of active hostilities during martial law – ministry

According to preliminary data, up to 50 servicemen, 200-300 civilians killed under shelling, during fighting in Irpin

IAEA head said its inspectors could visit Ukraine's NPPs

Zelensky: Ukraine needs anti-ship weapons, anti-aircraft systems, weapons to destroy armored vehicles, artillery systems

LATEST

Draghi to Putin: Italy ready to facilitate peaceful settlement in Ukraine, subject to clear signs of de-escalation from Russia

USA, Czech Republic taking steps to reduce energy reliance on Russia – Department of State

Zelensky, Biden discuss defense support, assistance to Ukraine, enhancing sanctions against Russia

Restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity is prerequisite for talks to end of Russian-Ukrainian war - Mejlis

Over 10,000 vulnerable children evacuated from areas of active hostilities during martial law – ministry

Zelensky, Biden to talk on Wednesday – media

Chornobyl NPP connected to Belarus' power system – Exclusion Zone Agency

Occupants mine Kharkiv region using banned Medallion anti-personnel mines – ombudsman

Emergency Service: As result of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, 15 killed, 33 wounded

Ukraine calls for creation of Intl Scientific, Expert Center for Monitoring Consequences of Armed Conflicts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD