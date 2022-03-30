Zelensky: Ukraine needs anti-ship weapons, anti-aircraft systems, weapons to destroy armored vehicles, artillery systems

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine needs anti-ship weapons and anti-aircraft systems, means of destruction of armored vehicles and artillery systems to repel Russian aggression.

"I am grateful to your government and society for the support already provided to Ukraine, including for helping with weapons. You have taken historic steps by providing us with what we needed in the fight for freedom and against tyranny. But the war continues. Russia is throwing new forces on our land to continue to destroy us, to destroy the Ukrainians. We must do more to stop the war. First and foremost: these are weapons. Freedom must be armed no worse than tyranny. I will be very specific: we are losing people, cities, they are destroyed. Therefore, I want to clearly state what we need. In particular, anti-ship weapons, Harpoon missiles, as well as anti-aircraft systems," he said in a video address to the Norwegian parliament on Wednesday.

He added that Ukraine needs means of destruction of armored vehicles and artillery systems.

"All weapons that you can help us with will only be used to protect our freedom and your freedom, security," Zelensky said.

The second important tool in the fight against the Russian Federation is sanctions, the president said.