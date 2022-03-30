Poland ready to provide Ukraine with more humanitarian, financial, political support – Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw on Wednesday.

"Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki received me in Warsaw today. Grateful to Poland for being so hospitable to Ukrainians fleeing the war. Poland is ready to provide more humanitarian, financial, and political support for Ukraine. No doubt, the times of need reveal true friends," Kuleba said in Twitter on Wednesday.