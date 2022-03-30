Humanitarian hub for Zakarpattia to work in Slovak city of Košice

A humanitarian hub for the delivery of aid to Zakarpattia begins to work in Slovak city of Košice, the closest major city in Slovakia to the Ukrainian border, where there is an airport.

According to the Facebook page of head of Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration Viktor Mykyta, the hub in Košice includes a direct railway line to Ukraine, an airport located in the immediate vicinity, an extensive network of highways with many European countries and all the necessary material and technical base.

With its opening, Ukraine will be able to receive more volumes of humanitarian aid, quickly process and transport cargo from Slovakia to hot spots and receive cargo by planes with transshipment to the railway. The hub also enables the team of Zakarpattia Regional Administration to work with Slovak partners directly on it.

The opening of the hub, according to Mykyta, was the result of cooperation with the Slovak side to optimize the process of delivering humanitarian aid from Europe to Ukraine.

"During the meeting with Adviser to the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Eduard Buras and Consul General of the Slovak Republic Pavol Panis, the last organizational issues were agreed. I thank everyone who supported and believed in us from the beginning of this work to its implementation. Stand together, shoulder to shoulder! We will win, we will be on our own land!" said Mykyta.