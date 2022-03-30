Food warehouse in Brovarsky district suffers from shelling by Russian military

A food warehouse in Brovarsky district was hit by a shell from Russian troops, the fire was extinguished, the State Emergency Service reported.

"On March 29 at 16:05 in Brovarsky district, a fire broke out in a warehouse building due to an enemy shell. At 18:00, the fire was localized on an area of ​​20,000 square meters. On March 30, at 8:16 a.m., the fire was extinguished," the State Emergency Service's Telegram channel reported.

"Food products of chain stores were stored threre, starting with Fozzy Group and ATB," mayor of Brovary Ihor Sapozhko said.

According to him, one employee of the warehouse was injured.