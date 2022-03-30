Facts

09:59 30.03.2022

It's too early to say that Russians reduce intensity of hostilities in Kyiv, Chernihiv regions - Denysenko

Air raid sirens sounded almost all over Ukraine at night, there were shellings of Chernihiv, Khmelnytsky region, several rockets were shot down over Kyiv, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Vadym Denysenko said.

"Unfortunately, there is no way to say that the Russians are reducing the intensity of hostilities in Kyiv and Chernihiv directions," he said on the air of the telethon on Wednesday.

He said: "In Kyiv, as far as we can speak now, several missiles were shot down over the capital. Now the situation is being clarified."

According to Denysenko, in Kyiv region, in fact, the fighting in Irpen was heard the whole night.

"We can say that certain units and equipment are entering the territory of Belarus. This is more like a rotation and licking of wounds than a real suspension of hostilities," the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

