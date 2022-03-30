Facts

09:23 30.03.2022

Signals from negotiation platforms with Russia can be called positive, but they do not drown out shell explosions – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called the signals from the negotiation platform with Russia positive, but these signals do not drown out the explosions of Russian shells.

"You can call positive the signals that we hear from the negotiation platform, but these signals do not drown out the explosions of Russian shells," Zelensky said in a video message on Tuesday.

According to the head of state, Ukraine sees all the risks and sees no reason to trust the words that come from certain representatives of the aggressor state.

"Ukrainians are not naive people. They have learned during these 34 days of the invasion and over the past eight years of the war in Donbas that we can trust only a concrete result, facts. Of course, Ukraine is set to negotiate and will continue the negotiation process to the extent that is really from us depends. We count on the result. There must be real security for us, for the state, for sovereignty," he said.

"Russian troops must leave the occupied areas. The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be guaranteed. There cannot and will not be any compromises regarding sovereignty and our territorial integrity. These are clear principles, a clear vision of a possible result," the president added.

Zelensky also appealed to those who spread information on social networks about Ukraine's alleged loss of sovereignty.

"And for those in social networks who perceive words in such a way that they are already facts [loss of sovereignty]. I want to remind one thing: we live in a democratic state, we are fighting for our freedom, because any decisions that matter to our people should be accepted not by one person, nor by a group of people with any political views, but by our entire people," he said.

