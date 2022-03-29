Russia's signing of multilateral treaty on Ukraine's security guarantees imposes burdens on it – Podoliak

The signing by Russia of a multilateral treaty on security guarantees for Ukraine imposes a number of burdens on it, adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said.

"The presence of Russia as a signatory of the multilateral treaty on guarantees of Ukraine's security imposes many additional burdens on the Russians," Podoliak said in Telegram.

"This allows us not to go for a complicated bilateral format. Only within the multilateral agreement can we avoid the traditional Russian non-binding nature of legal agreements," he said.

According to Podoliak, direct bilateral negotiations on the Crimean issue and fixing the current situation for 15 years means, at a minimum, the return of the topic of Crimea to the negotiating agenda.