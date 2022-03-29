Russia trying to launch campaign about allegedly bad attitude towards prisoners in order to compromise Ukraine

Russia is trying to launch an information campaign about the allegedly inhuman treatment of prisoners by Ukrainian servicemen in order to compromise Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"There was an order from the acting Defense Minister of Russia to create fakes about the prisoners. The Russian military was ordered to create and distribute staged videos where the Ukrainian side allegedly shows an inhuman attitude towards the prisoners of Russia. Russia is trying to launch a campaign to compromise Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook.