War in Ukraine kills at least 1,179 civilians, 1,860 wounded – UN

From February 24, 2022, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 00:00 on March 28, 2022, civilian casualties amounted to 3,039 civilians (2,975 in the report a day earlier), including 1,179 killed (1,151), the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," according to the document.

This concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Trostianets (Sumy region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the UN said.

According to confirmed UN data, some 236 men, some 172 women, some 34 boys and some 15 girls killed while the gender of 55 children and 667 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 1,860 wounded, some 34 girls and 26 boys, as well as 74 children, whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to the previous day, according to the UN, one child killed and another was wounded.

OHCHR said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on March 29, there were 326 (317) killed and 716 (700) wounded in government-controlled territory, and 62 (60) killws and 233 (228) wounded in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 791 (774) killed and 911 (896) wounded.

The UN also said that, according to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, as of 08:00 on March 29, 144 (143) children were killed and 220 (216) wounded.

The increase in indicators in this report compared to the figures in the previous report should not be attributed only to new cases that occurred on March 28, since OHCHR also verified a number of cases that occurred in previous days during the day, according to the document.

