Enemy withdraws some units from Kyiv, Chernihiv regions, accumulates ammunition near Shelter facility of Chornobyl NPP – AFU General Staff

"The enemy continues to conduct a full-scale armed aggression against our state. It is withdrawing individual units from the territory of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, as well as regrouping to concentrate the main efforts in the Slobozhanske and Donetsk directions... It is regrouping troops and their partial withdrawal to the territory of the Republic of Belarus," the General Staff said in a Facebook post.

The enemy did not carry out active offensive actions in the Polissia direction. It made attempts to fire at the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Romanivka, Horenka, Lychanka, Petrushky, Shpytky, Moschun, Nova Buda, Maidanivka, Liubovychi, Zabuiannia, Nalyvaikivka.

The enemy continues to block the city of Chernihiv. In the direction of the city of Brovary, the enemy is trying to hold on to the previously occupied positions and prevent the further advance of the Ukrainian troops.

"The Russian Federation and its numerous agents in international organizations deny the facts of transportation and accumulation of a large amount of ammunition in the immediate vicinity of the Shelter facility of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant by Russian troops. The activities of the Russian occupation forces at any time can lead to the detonation of ammunition, damage to the Shelter facility and radiation contamination of the territories where hundreds of millions of Europeans live," the General Staff said.

The use of the Chornobyl zone for the transportation and accumulation of ammunition, as well as the deployment of command posts of Russian troops, is carried out deliberately, since the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot conduct military operations on the territory of the exclusion zone.

"The risk of detonation of Russian ammunition is high even without combat operations, due to the neglect of security measures by the occupiers, as well as the massive use of old and substandard ammunition. Such incidents happen in Russian warehouses and arsenals regularly and in peacetime, which is well known," the General Staff said.

In the Slobozhanske direction, the enemy continues to blockade the city of Kharkiv, carried out the withdrawal of individual units of the 1st Tank Army from the area of the city of Sumy outside the territory of Ukraine. The enemy also strengthened the offensive capabilities of the grouping by separate units from the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District in the direction of Sloviansk.